New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Employees' State Insurance Corporation has asked its field formations to disburse permanent disablement benefit and dependent benefits to insured persons and their dependents every month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Keeping in view the COVID-19 epidemic, ESIC has issued directions to all regions and sub-region heads to disburse the permanent disablement benefit (PDP) and dependent benefits (DB) to the Insured persons(IPs) and their dependents every month," a Labour Ministry statement said.

All regions and sub-regions have been constantly disbursing the monthly payments for PDB & DB to IPs and their dependents without fail during entire COVID-19 period besides conduct of regular Medical Board to access the loss in earning capacity of IPs.

In Rajasthan, a medical board was arranged at Model Hospital, Jaipur for 48 ESIC IPs suffering from Occupational Diseases like silicosis/byssinosis working at Pindawada District Sirohi, Rajasthan.

Prior to that, another medical board was also arranged to examine IPs suffering from occupational diseases. It is worth mentioning that all the 48 Insured Persons were first tested for COVID-19 test before conducting medical board.

As per medical boards decision, permanent disablement benefit was started to 85 beneficiaries found be suffering from occupational diseases, it added.

Besides it, dependent benefit payment to dependents of six deceased IPs who died due to silicosis/byssinosis has also been started in this month, it said. PTI KKS

