New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Edtech platform Eupheus Learning on Tuesday announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services for upskilling teachers in about 400 schools under a four-month pilot project.

The edtech firm will bear the cost of training and digitisation needed by the school under the initiative 'NEP STAR School' to enable schools to seamlessly implement digital technologies as per the government's National Education Policy (NEP 2020).

AWS is helping the company in upskilling teachers on contemporary technology so that schools have higher learning outcomes, the company said in a release.

The company plans to expand the programme to around 25,000 schools after the pilot project is completed, Eupheus Learning Founder Amit Kapoor said.

Eupheus Learning will fund the entire programme from its internal accruals.

The company claims to have clocked a revenue of Rs 140 crore in 2021-22 and expects it to grow over twofold to Rs 300 crore this fiscal.

"7,500 schools have one or multiple products from Eupheus," Kapoor said.

