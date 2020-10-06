Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Education company EuroKids International on Tuesday announced the appointment of Rajiv Pillai as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

With close to two decades of experience in business advisory, corporate finance and planning and investor relations, Pillai will be responsible for overseeing the company's financial, legal, supply chain and compliance functions, the company said in a statement.

"We are pleased to welcome Pillai to the EuroKids Group. The education sector is rapidly changing, and Pillai's in-depth knowledge of finance and business strategy and his ability to partner with SBU functions will be invaluable as we continue to accelerate our strategy to expand our businesses across markets,” EuroKids International Co-founder and Group CEO Prajodh Rajan said.

Prior to joining EuroKids, Rajiv was leading the Corporate Finance & Planning function at Lupin.

