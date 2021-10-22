Mumbai, Oct 22 (PTI) Vadodara-based EV maker WardWizard Innovation and Mobility, the maker of Joy e-bike brand of two-wheelers, on Friday launched its first exclusive retail store in Maharashtra with the inauguration of its Pune facility.

Further, Joy e-bike is looking to establish three more exclusive experience centres or company-owned retail stores in Thane, Kolhapur and Nagpur in the state in this financial year, the company said.

It already has over 113 dealerships across Maharashtra.

The company already has similar outlets at five other locations — Vadodara, Nadiad, Himmatnagar (all in Gujarat), Jodhpur (Rajasthan) and Delhi.

To provide a distinctive experience to customers and strengthen its market presence, the WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd has on Friday inaugurated its first-ever experience centre in Pune in the presence of state's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Minister Ajit Pawar, it said in a release.

Equipped with complete sales and service facilities to expedite the brand's outreach in the entire state, the specially designed company-owned centre aims to provide a unique experience to the customers, it said, adding it will showcase the entire range of Joy e-bike's electric scooters and motorcycles.

The new experience centres also appoint trained sales executives who will help the customers in making the relevant decision while selecting the Joy e-bike model based on their usage. The executives will further run awareness programmes in promoting the need for electric mobility, the company said.

Currently, Joy e-bike has a wide product portfolio of 10 models.

"I believe this experience centre would prove to be a game-changing endeavour. It will introduce electric vehicles into every household in the state. We are grateful to the Maharashtra Government for giving us this opportunity to expand our operations in the state and bring electric mobility closer to potential customers," said Sheetal Bhalerao, the Chief Operating Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd.

The company's efforts are aligned with the government's priorities in making the entire country pollution-free, she said, adding, "Maharashtra is a priority market for the brand, and we are witnessing that customers are increasingly switching to e-two-wheelers to meet their daily commuting needs here."

The new centres will strengthen WardWizard's presence and deliver a unique experience while catering to the customers' needs from sales to service. The brand has plans to inaugurate more experience centres across the country gradually, Bhalerao added.

The company said that electric vehicles are the future of mobility and India is leading the growth from front. To maintain the momentum of growth, WardWizard believes in spreading the network arms and sensitising the potential buyers by providing first-hand experience, which will help in gaining their confidence in the products.

These exclusive experience centres will further support penetrating deeper into both urban and rural markets of the state, it said.

