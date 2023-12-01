Jammu, Dec 1 (PTI) Dr Tariq Parvez Azad, a former principal of the Government Medical College in Doda, joined the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) on Friday in the presence of its chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Speaking on the occasion, DPAP chairman Azad said his party's doors were open to all those who wished to work for the prosperity and welfare of people.

He said Dr Tariq worked for thousands of people across Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere in the country and his induction is a substantial boost for the party.

"Since merit is the benchmark of success in our party, we encourage competent and dedicated people to join our party," Azad said.

"We are here to promote talent and ensure the people of Jammu and Kashmir are represented by the most genuine representatives. Jammu and Kashmir has suffered a lot,” he said.

Azad held a meeting with party leaders from the Jammu Central region and stressed on strong coordination with workers on ground.

He said the people have to be awakened to defeat the divisive and communal forces and ensure development, peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir.

