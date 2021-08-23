New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Exly (formerly MyScoot) on Monday said it aims to onboard about one million creators on its platform, helping them launch and manage their business online.

"Our north star has always been to enable creators to earn...since December, we have helped creators earn more than USD 500,000 and we have grown roughly 15 times of what we were doing in January," Exly co-founder Suyash Sinha said.

During the second wave of the pandemic , Exly has seen more people join the platform and take their business online, he added.

"We aim to acquire 1 million creators in the next 3-5 years, who in turn will generate more than a billion dollars in earnings from the platform," he said.

Exly charges a commission on the earnings of the creator via the platform.

Within seven months of operation, Exly has been able to empower over 10,000 professionals, helping them grow revenue to almost 20x in some cases.

"Our vision is to empower creators and professionals to become entrepreneurs by providing them with the best tools and services to launch, manage and grow their business online. 2020 was a tough year, businesses were shut down and a lot of people lost their livelihood," Exly co-founder Sidharth Rawat said.

He added that Exly has created an easy to use platform, where professionals can directly monetise their expertise and the value is focused on outcomes, he added.

The startup helps artists and professionals launch their website, sell classes and products, generate leads and collect payments.

MyScoot (now Exly) is a Y-Combinator startup (2019 batch) and had raised USD 1.7 million from India's top VC funds like Lightspeed Ventures, and renowned angel investors like Kunal Shah (Founder Cred, Ex-founder Freecharge) and Maninder Gulati (Global Chief Strategy Officer at Oyo). PTI SR

