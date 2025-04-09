Hubballi (Karnataka), Apr 9 (PTI) Expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda Yatnal has been booked by the police for "promoting enmity" between communities following his controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed.

During an event to celebrate Rama Navami on April 7, the MLA also said some Hindus tend to pose as ‘more Muslims' than the Muslims themselves.

Following a complaint by Mohammed Hannan, the Vijayapura police booked Yatnal on charges of promoting enmity between communities, insulting religious beliefs and spreading false information.

He also took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Yatnal, expelled from the BJP recently for six years for alleged anti-party activities, said that Hindus need Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country to stay united, for the Waqf law to be passed and for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The MLA, who has been expelled in the wake of his vile criticism against Karnataka BJP and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his family members, especially the BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra, said his heart beats for his parent organisation.

"Today the BJP might have expelled me, but my heart beats for BJP. Your expulsion will not work on me. Hindu voice has grown stronger," Yatnal said.

