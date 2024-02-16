Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) Maharashtra State Khadi Industry Board chairman Ravindra Sathe has said farmers must explore opportunities in bee keeping and take advantage of government welfare schemes for sustainable economic development.

He was addressing a awareness programme held on Thursday in Ganeshpuri for farmers of Tansa Valley, which includes areas in Bhiwandi, Vasai and Wada.

He spoke about schemes like the Madh-Honey Kendra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Nirvana Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Rozgar Nirvana Yojana and the Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman Yojana.

Speakers said farmers should explore industrial opportunities in bee keeping and micro food processing for sustainable economic development.

