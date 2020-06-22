New Delhi, June 22 (PTI) The government on Monday decided to continue the exports ban only on specific personal protection equipment (PPE) such as medical coveralls of all classes and goggles.

Earlier on January 31, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) had banned exports of all PPE including clothing and masks.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Kerala, Sikkim and Nagaland Lucky Draw Results of June 22, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

The DGFT said it has amended the said notification "to the extent that only items described...are prohibited for export, as part of prohibition on personal protection equipment. All other items are freely exportable".

The PPEs which are still banned include medical coveralls of all classes/categories; medical goggles; all masks other than non-medical/non surgical (cotton,silk, wool, polyester, nylon rayon, viscose - knitted, woven or blended) ; nitrile/NBR gloves; and face shield. These products are in huge demand on account of COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Today: Check Lucky Draw Results of Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver on June 22, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com.

Hailing the decision, Apparel Export Promotion Council of India (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said the notification has clarified certain points which the industry was seeking.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)