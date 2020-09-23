Coimbatore, Sept 23 (PTI) A Rs 2.48 crore faecal sludge treatment plant with electronic mechanized technology, claimed to be the first of its kind in Tamil Nadu, has been inaugurated at Periyanaickenpalayam here.

The plant, set up in a 1.50 acre site at Resource Recovery Park, will treat household sludge in five town panchayats, with a population of over one lakh, state Municipal Administration Minister S P Velumani said after inaugurating it on Tuesday.

A total of 25,000 litres of sludge will be treated by using the electro mechanic method, an official release, quoting Velumani, said on Wednesday.

The plant was constructed under Tamil Nadu Urban Sanitation Support Programme (TNUSSP) to improve the sanitation facilities in the region.

About 60 faecal sludge treatment plants were coming up in the state and about 40 per cent of them at the stage of completion, the release said.

The treated water could be used for construction and industrial activities, landscaping and agriculture while the solid sludge can be converted into manure after co-composting it with municipal solid waste, it added.

