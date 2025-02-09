Faridabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Faridabad Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit in Dabua colony industrial area and arrested two people, police said on Sunday.

They said that a huge quantity of illegal weapons and materials used for manufacturing them have also been recovered.

A team of Sector 56 crime branch raided the workshop on Saturday night and two persons were caught red handed while manufacturing illegal weapons inside, the police said.

The accused were identified as Anuj Kumar (24), from UP's Farrukhabad and Saurabh (33), from Hathras, they said, adding that both the accused were residing in Faridabad's Sanjay colony, they added.

Seven country-made pistols, 14 pistol slide ready, 13 pistol slide incomplete, 12 slide pistol material, 11 grip pistol material, two readymade grip pistols, three cutter blades, a barrel sample and several machines were recovered from the spot, they said.

"During interrogation, Anuj revealed that he used to work on a lathe machine and was working in this workshop for the last one month,” a spokesperson of the Faridabad Police said.

In the workshop, owned by Bihar native Sashi, Anuj made illegal weapons, he said, adding that both the accused revealed that they used to take Rs 2000 per piece.

“We have taken both the accused on eight days of police remand and are trying to nab the workshop owner,” the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)