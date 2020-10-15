New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) The farm sector has been a star performer in India's pandemic-hit economy, with 3.4 per cent growth in April-June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said on Thursday.

The minister said the recent farm reforms and policy measures are aimed at strengthening the sector, an official statement said.

Rupala was speaking after inaugurating a two-day webinar here, it said.

Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agrawal said the government is serious about transforming farmers into entrepreneurs.

On recent farm laws, he stressed on the changes required in state legislation to give effect to the reforms.

Further, he said the farm outlook for this year is good given record sowing of kharif crops, the statement added.

