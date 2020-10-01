Kaliganj, Oct 1 (PTI) A man allegedly hacked his 31- year-old son to death over a land dispute in West Bengal's Nadia district on Thursday, police said.

Rajabool Sheikh alias Raju was found lying in a pool of blood in his home at Kamarigram. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him as "brought dead", police said.

The man hit his son with a sharp weapon following an altercation over a plot of land, Rajabool Sheikh's wife said.

After receiving a complaint from the victim's wife, the police interrogated her father-in-law during which he confessed to the crime.

Police arrested him and initiated a case.

