Thane, Jan 15 (PTI) Food and Drug Administration officials in Thane have found spurious medicines with fake labels from a pharmacy shop in Kalyan, after which the establishment has been prohibited from carrying out sales or purchases of stock, an official said on Sunday.

An offence under the Trademarks Act has been registered at Bazarpeth police station, the FDA official said.

