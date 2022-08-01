Thane, Aug 1 (PTI) A total of 32 edible oil samples have been sent for analysis in Maharashtra's Thane division on Monday as part of a survey to ensure purity of the product, a Food and Drug Administration official said.

The special drive will continue till August 14, while routine checking of samples will take place along side, an FDA release said.

"It will be checked if multi-source edible oil (MESO) is being sold without mandatory Agmark licence. The sale of oil in loose is also prohibited. We have sent 25 edible oil samples, three vanaspati samples and four MESO samples have been sent from Thane division for testing," the official said.

