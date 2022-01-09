Udhagamandalam (TN), Jan 9 (PTI) The carcass of a female elephant was found lying at Vanjikkarai in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve here on Sunday evening, officials said.

The body was noticed by the forest department field staff who were patrolling in the area in Masinagudi division around 3.30 pm.

The body parts were intact and there were no external injuries, forest department sources said.

Since the place is located deep inside the forest, a post-mortem will be conducted on Monday, they said.

