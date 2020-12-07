New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Industry body FHRAI on Monday said it is seeking a hospitality sector-specific loan restructuring plan from the government to save the pandemic-hit industry from collapse.

This is the need of the hour for saving the hospitality industry from an almost imminent collapse, the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) said in a statement.

If a favourable policy is not drawn for survival of the hospitality sector then at least 40-50 per cent restaurants and 30-40 per cent hotels in the country will shut down, resulting in millions of job losses, it added.

"There is a justifiable fear that most of the hospitality businesses companies in this industry would be unable to service their financial obligations and eventually slip into the most distressed category," FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

Due to this, the industry desperately seeks support from the government and hopes that it will soon make sector-specific tweaking in the policy to allow hospitality establishments benefit from loan restructuring, he added.

The total loan outstanding to the hospitality industry is Rs 55,000 crore and the value at risk for the hospitality and tourism sector is at approximately Rs 10 lakh crore without accounting for a second lockdown and its repercussions, FHRAI Joint Honorary Secretary Pradeep Shetty said.

Under such a scenario, the hospitality sector needs government support through a sector-specific loan restructuring plan. This will save many small and medium-size businesses from imminent and permanent closure, he added.

