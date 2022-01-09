New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) FIMI-Southern Region has voiced its concern with the Karanataka government over the ban on export of iron ore in the state and stressed that at times there are deliberate imports of the key steel making raw material into the state despite surplus availability.

The inflow of the iron ore within Karnataka is open such that the buyers can bring ore from anywhere from the neighbouring states even import from other countries, the Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI)-Sourthern Region said in a recent letter to the Karnataka government.

Also Read | DMart Profit Rises 24.6% to Rs 586 Crore in Q3.

While the ore which remains unsold in Karnataka market do not have any alternate avenue to be sold as export market has been banned, FIMI added.

"At times there are deliberate imports of iron ore into the state despite surplus availability... creating unsold stocks. This disadvantages the domestic mining industry under such undue pressure, prices are reduced to achieve sale," it said.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Congress Ready to Take Support of Any Party Willing to Defeat BJP, Says P Chidambaram.

This distorted price reduction is a double whammy since it not only reduces rightful contribution to state exchequer -- in the form of royalty and DMF among others -- which is around 30 per cent of sales price but also impacts the bid premium contribution by C category miners and auctioned miners, since bid premium is directly proportionate to sale price and any artificial reduction of sale price directly affects bid premium.

FIMI-Southern Region has from time to time been bringing forward the gross disparity prevalent in Karnataka vis-a-vis other states in regard to the iron ore mining sector.

These, it said, are hindering the growth of the sector which have higher potential to contribute towards the socio-economic development of the state. "We wish to bring to your kind notice various concerns both legislative and policy driven impacting the efficiency of the iron ore mines in Karnataka," FIMI said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)