Latest News | FinComm Holds Meeting with Jal Shakti Ministry on Grants for Drinking Water, Sanitation

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The 15th Finance Commission on Wednesday held a meeting with the Minister and officials of Jal Shakti Ministry on grants to rural local bodies for provision of drinking water and sanitation.

The Commission raised specific concerns of about 2.5 lakh Panchayati Raj Institutions involved in drinking water supply and sanitation and their coordination with the ministries of Panchayati Raj and Jal Shakti, and the states, an official statement said.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive, Produced By Karan Johar, Returns to Top 10 List on Netflix India After The Actor's Demise.

The Terms of Reference of the Commission mandates recommending “the measures needed to augment the Consolidated Fund of a State to supplement the resources of Panchayats and Municipalities in the State on the basis of recommendations made by the Finance Commission of the State”

“In this context the Finance Commission needed to understand whether the current experience of the submission of its report 2020-21 and its recommendations on grants for local bodies, was adequate enough to continue this type of grants for 2021-22 to 2025-26 – or there was requirement for improvement/ modification,” it said.

Also Read | Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 9,999; Check Features, Variants & Specifications.

The statement was issued after a meeting of the 15th Finance Commission chaired by N K Singh with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti had written a joint letter to the states in March on the effective utilisation of the 15th Finance Commission grants to rural local bodies (RLBs) for providing drinking water and sanitation services.

The letter had highlighted that the 15th Finance Commission in its interim report for 2020-21, has identified water supply and sanitation as national priority areas for RLBs.

Accordingly, 50 per cent of Rs 60,750 crore i.e. Rs 30,375 crore has been allocated as tied-grants to RLBs for sanitation and maintenance of open-defecation free (ODF) status; and for supply of drinking water, rain water harvesting and water recycling. The Jal Shakti Ministry was of the view that it would require approximately Rs 82,000 crore as a part of 'sectoral allocations for infrastructural development' to achieve drinking water security. The Chairman assured the fullest support of the Commission for this project in the Finance Commission's last run-up to its final report for the next 5 years i.e. 2021-22 to 2025-26, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)