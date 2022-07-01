New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Finance Ministry on Friday said the Department of Economic Affairs has empanelled 12 Transaction Advisers (TAs) to provide necessary support to Project Sponsoring Authorities in transactions of Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects.

In Union Budget 2022-23, the government had announced its intention to create an enabling environment for stepping up private investment in infrastructure.

Earlier, the government had launched VGF Scheme to provide financial support to PPPs for infrastructure projects that are economically justified but commercially unviable.

The latest initiative requires that at the Central, State, and Local government level, Project Sponsoring Authorities have access to quality advisory support for viable PPP transactions, the finance ministry said in a statement.

There has been demands from the state governments and its agencies for an enabling framework to eliminate delays in appointment of transaction advisors/ consultants for preparing a shelf of bankable projects.

To create an enabling environment for stepping up of private investment in infrastructure and to cater to state governments' demand, the TA panel is being made available to all central ministries, state governments, statutory bodies, Public Sector Enterprises (PSE) and other such undertakings within the purview of ministries/ departments of the Government of India and the state governments either undertaking or intending to undertake PPP transactions, it said.

The creation of panel will help the implementing authority to pick a TA from the pool.

