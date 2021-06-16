New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, the finance ministry has sought expenditure proposals for the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants from various ministries to deal with the challenges arising due to the second COVID-19 wave.

The first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2021-22 is proposed to be placed before Parliament in the ensuing monsoon session, the finance ministry said in an office memorandum.

The monsoon session, the shortest, usually begins in July.

The cases that would be eligible to be incorporated under such demands include those where advances from the Contingency Fund of India have been granted.

Besides, payments against court decree would be included as well in cases where the finance ministry has specifically advised moving of the supplementary demand in the monsoon session, it said.

Proposals are invited for cases where the finance ministry has specifically advised to proposed supplementary demand in the monsoon session, it said.

According to the memorandum, the proposals along with the draft statement justifying supplementary demands to be included in the first batch should be forwarded to the Budget Division by latest June 21. HRS hrs

