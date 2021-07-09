Dhubri, Jul 9 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against two engineers and a contractor of the rural works department for allegedly siphoning off over Rs 52 lakh by making fake bill vouchers in Assam's Dhubri district, officials said on Friday.

The complaint against the two accredited engineers, Saddam Hussain and Abdullah Ali Masud of the Gauripur Development Block, was lodged for clearing bills worth Rs 52.72 lakh of the contractor, Jahidul Haque, they said.

Haque submitted fake bills to the department, which were approved without ascertaining facts.

The FIR was registered by the Chief Executive Officer of Dhubri Zila Parishad and the district's Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, Animesh Talukdar against the trio on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Anbamuthan M P.

The accused are yet to be arrested, the officials said.

