Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Police on Thursday lodged a complaint in connection with death threat to Congress Baytu MLA Harish Chaudhary.

The police action came in the wake of an audio clip carrying the death threat to the lawmaker surfaced online.

Also Read | Armed Forces Flag Day 2023 Date, History and Significance: Know All About Flag Day of India That Honours the Martyrs of India’s Armed Forces.

After the matter came to light, the MLA filed a complaint with Balotra Superintendent of Police Harishankar.

"Efforts are being made to identify the accused," said Harishankar.

Also Read | ESIC Admit Card: Entry Card for Paramedical Group C Recruitment Exam 2023 Released on esic.gov.in, Know How to Download.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)