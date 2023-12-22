Kochi, December 22: A multi-storey shopping complex near here was gutted in a fire on Friday, with at least one person suspected to be trapped inside, police said. The police in Angamally said the fire was detected in the evening and at least seven units from nearby fire stations are still trying to control the blaze. Kerala: Man Sets Lottery Shop on Fire After Issuing Threat During Facebook Live in Kochi, Video Goes Viral.

"Nearby buildings are safe. We have almost extinguished the fire. But we are yet to enter the building. One person is suspected to be inside," the police said. The three-storey shopping complex houses multiple offices, they added. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

