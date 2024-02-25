New Delhi, February 25: Three people were rescued after a major fire broke out in a house in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said they received a call about the blaze, which broke out on the first floor of the house, at 1:57 am and five fire engines were pressed into service. Delhi Fire Video: Blaze Engulfs Girls’ PG Hostel in Mukherjee Nagar; Few Trapped Inside.

"We learnt that some people were trapped inside the house. Our team rescued three people. Two senior citizens, one of whom is differently-abled, were among those rescued," a senior DFS official said. Delhi Fire: Three Die After Massive Blaze Erupts in a House in Pitampura Area (Watch Video).

Those rescued were rushed to a nearby hospital with minor burn injuries, he said. "Police were informed about the incident. It appears that a short circuit caused the fire," the official said.

