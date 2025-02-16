Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Feb 16 (PTI) A fire broke out in a closed tea shop here on Sunday triggering an explosion and under the impact, the shutter was smashed and utensils and other items stored inside were thrown away outside, police said.

The fire erupted early in the morning and fire tenders were rushed immediately to the shop in Tiruchengodu and the blaze was doused, they said.

Also Read | Ashley St. Clair Says Elon Musk Is Father of Her Child, Know All About 26-Year-Old Influencer.

The explosion inside the outlet is suspected to be due to "electricity leakage" in the refrigerator and "cooking gas leak" from the tube connected to the LPG cylinder, Namakkal district police said, citing an on-the-spot assessment by the forensic team.

"There were no windows inside the shop and as a result, gas filled the entire shop," police said, and urged consumers to take precaution.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 16, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)