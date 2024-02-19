New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Nearly 130 shanties were gutted after a major fire broke out in a slum area near Shahbad Dairy in outer Delhi, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said on Monday.

No casualty was reported in the blaze that broke out on Sunday night.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

Fire officials said they received a call regarding the fire at 10.17 pm on Sunday.

"A total of 15 fire tenders were pressed into service and the fire was doused completely. No one was injured in the incident. Nearly 130 shanties were gutted," the official said.

Also Read | TBJEE Exam 2024: Registration for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination Extended Till February 22, Apply Online at tbjee.nic.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)