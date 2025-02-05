New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) At least a dozen of shanties were damaged in a fire that broke out near Shahbad dairy area, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

No one got injured in the incident, the official said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Ahead of 8th CPC Roll Out, Know How Much HRA Central Government Employees Get Under 7th Pay Commission.

"We received a call regarding fire at 4.52 pm and rushed 10 fire tenders to the spot," the officer said.

The fire has been brought under control and further probe is underway, the official said.

Also Read | How To Speed Up Your Smartphone? Check Key Tips To Increase Performance of Your Mobile Phone Running on Android or iOS.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)