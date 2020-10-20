Kolkata, Oct 20 (PTI) Police arrested two persons from the citys Strand Road area for being in possession of firearms, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police recovered eight improvised country-made one- shutter firearms from the duo, she said.

The two, residents of Hooghly district, have been booked under sections of the IPC and the Arms Act.

"They will be produced before a city court and we will request for police custody," the official said.

