New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Companies can generate over USD 460 billion in incremental profit if they improve data practices, trust in advanced AI, and integrate AI with business operations, Infosys Knowledge Institute said on Wednesday.

The online survey of 2,500 senior technology leaders and executives across 13 industries in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand found that despite high expectations for data and artificial intelligence (AI), most companies fail to act on these areas to convert data science to business value.

According to the research, companies can generate USD 467 billion in incremental profit if they improve data practices, trust in advanced AI, and integrate AI with business operations.

"If companies improve on these fronts, they can add up to USD 467 billion in profit growth, collectively, and increase internal satisfaction with data and AI," the report said.

The research found that although three of four companies want to operate AI across their firms, most businesses are new to AI and face daunting challenges to scale.

The report said that 81 per cent of respondents deployed their first true AI system in only the past four years, and 50 per cent, in the last two.

"Companies that build foundations to trust and share their data are more agile and scale their AI. Companies that don't trust their data risk a vicious cycle of “pilot purgatory” and only use data and AI to solve small problems. Data management combined with trust in AI are the dual solutions to increase business capability and financial rewards," Infosys, EVP and Co-Head Delivery, Satish HC said.

The report also found that 63 per cent of AI models function only at basic capability, are driven by humans, and often fall short on data verification, data practices, and data strategies.

Only 26 per cent of practitioners are highly satisfied with their data and AI tools, the report said.

