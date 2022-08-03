Coimbatore, Aug 3 (PTI) A group of fishermen on Wednesday sought Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan's intervention to not allow the use of diesel boats in the city's major ponds as part of the Smart Cities scheme.

As the Coimbatore City Municipal Corportion has recently decided to introduce boating services in two large ponds in Ukkadam area, the fishermen claimed that diesel boats will kill the fish and other aquatic species in the water bodies and also affect their livelihood.

A group of local fishermen submitted a petition to Srinivasan seeking her help.

The petition said around 500 families were dependent on the fish caught from these ponds and they were under the impression that the authorities were introducing pedal boats under the Smart Cities project.

They cited the example of nearby Nilgiris district where thousands of fish and other underwater animals died due to diesel boats being used in lakes there to attract tourists and said a similar situation should not arise in Coimbatore.

The BJP MLA later spoke to the Corporation Commissioner to take action based on the petition by the fishermen.

