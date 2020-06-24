New Delhi, Jun 24 (PTI) Credit rating agency Fitch has revised the outlook on state-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) to negative from stable.

The long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.

Also Read | Ola Autos Get New COVID-19 Protective Glass Partition Screen & Mandatory Fumigation.

"The rating action follows the revision in the outlook on India's 'BBB-' sovereign rating to negative from stable on June 18, 2020 as HUDCO's rating is credit-linked to that of India," Fitch Ratings said in a statement.

HUDCO is a policy institution that provides housing finance and non-commercial urban infrastructure financing. It is regulated by the National Housing Bank (NHB) and is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Also Read | Redmi 9 Smartphone with MTK Helio G80 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The company's key mission is to support construction of affordable housing for lower-income households and development of non-commercial urban infrastructure.

Fitch said it has not assigned HUDCO a standalone credit profile as it is difficult to detach the entity from the government framework in which it operates.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)