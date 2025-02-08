Thane, Feb 8 (PTI) A case has been registered against five persons for their alleged involvement in marrying off an underage girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

A case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act has been registered against the groom, his parents and the girl's parents, an official said.

According to the police, the 17-year-old girl was married in a ceremony held at a bungalow in the Retibunder area of Kalyan on January 21. The girl was found to be pregnant earlier this month.

The official said no arrests have been made in the case, and further probe is underway.

