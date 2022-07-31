Pathanamthitta (Ker), Jul 31 (PTI) Five people, including a woman, have been arrested for alleged possession of contraband worth Rs 15 lakh.

Also Read | Elon Musk Tweets: Tesla CEO Says, 'Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife Nicole Shanahan Should Sue WSJ Over Our False Affair Story'.

Police arrested all the five from a lodge near Pandalam junction in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday.

Also Read | PTI Funding Case: How a Cricket Match in UK Was Used To Fund Imran Khan's Party.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off received that the gang was engaged in sale of contrabands in the district.

MDAM weighing 154 grams and worth Rs 15 lakh and nine mobile phones, two luxury cars, a bike and pen drives were recovered from the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)