New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget meetings from Monday starting with industry leaders and experts in infrastructure and climate change.

The meetings will be held virtually by Sitharaman seeking suggestions for the 2023-24 budget-making from stakeholders.

“Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will be holding her 1st #PreBudget2023 consultations with the captains from Industry & experts of #Infrastructure and #ClimateChange in two groups, tomorrow, 21st Nov. 2022, in forenoon and afternoon,” the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

On November 22, the minister will meet agriculture and agro-processing industry, representatives from the financial sector and capital market.

She will also be meeting the representatives of services sector and trade bodies, besides experts from social sector, including health, education, water and sanitation, on November 24.

The pre-budget meetings with the trade union representatives and economists are scheduled for November 28.

The participants will give suggestions on the 2023-24 Budget which will be presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister on February 1.

