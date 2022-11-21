Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Pune-based automotive major Force Motors on Monday said it has commenced the production of its next-generation shared mobility platform Urbania, developed at an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.

The company showcased the new shared mobility platform, then code-named T1N, at the Auto Expo in 2020. However, its launch was postponed due to the pandemic.

Also Read | Baal Aadhaar: What Is Blue Aadhaar Card? Know How To Get Aadhaar For Kids Or Newborn, Documents Required And More.

Force Motors has now named the platform Urbania.

Serial production of the vehicle has now commenced at the new manufacturing facilities created for this platform. The first lot of vehicles will be shipped to dealerships in the coming fortnight, Force Motors said in a release.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Good News: Employees to Receive Massive Salary Hike in 2023 As Central Government Likely to Take These Three Major Decisions.

The Urbania is the first vehicle in this category in the country, offering crash and rollover compliance with airbags for driver and co-driver, the company said.

The vehicle will be powered by Mercedes-derived 115 hp, BS-VI-compliant and common rail diesel engine.

In addition, Urbania comes with large ventilated disc brakes on all four wheels with electronic stability control technology, an anti-lock braking system, and electronic brakeforce distribution, among others, it stated.

The company said it plans to take the product to global markets like the Middle East, Africa, ASEAN and South America.

The creation and development of this ground-up modular monocoque van and the setting up of new state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities has been done with a total investment of over Rs 1,000 crore, Force Motors said.

The Urbania platform has been designed with a 2-box construction keeping the engine fully outside ensuring the least NVH in the passenger compartment, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)