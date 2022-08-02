Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) Former Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner and its incumbent chief appeared before the first bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday in connection with a more than a decade old contempt of court case.

The bench of Chief Justice M N Bhandari and Justice N Mala, before which the then Commissioner Vikram Kapoor and current chief Gagandeep Singh Bedi appeared in the afternoon, directed them to furnish all details pertaining to the alleged encroachment on the once 40 feet wide Hider Main Road-Chandrayogi Samadhi Street at Perambur in the city and adjourned the matter by a week.

The bench told Kapoor that personal inconvenience should not stand in the way of appearing before the court following the direction. After advising Kapoor not to repeat the same in the future, the bench adjourned the matter to next week.

Originally while passing orders on a PIL petition in 2007, the then bench had directed the corporation officials to remove the encroachment on the road/street. Contending that this order was not complied with, the petitioner filed the contempt application in 2015, when Kapoor was the chief of the civic body. When the matter came up on the last occasion, the present bench had directed Kapoor to appear today with necessary details.

When it was taken up today in the forenoon, Kapoor did not appear and the bench adjourned it in the afternoon with the warning that summons will be issued against him if he fails to make his appearance in the afternoon.

When the matter was taken up in the afternoon, both Kapoor and Bedi presented themselves before the bench.

