New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Delhi Police has registered a rape case after a former "Big Boss" contestant and television actor accused her "friend" of raping her in a south Delhi flat, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place in the Deoli Road flat in 2023, the official added.

Also Read | CUET PG 2024 Exam: Registration Date for Common University Entrance Test Examination Extended Till February 7, Apply Online at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in.

"We have registered an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code at Tigri police station against one person. No arrest has been made so far. Teams have been formed to investigate the matter," a senior police officer said.

The actor gained popularity during her stint on the "Bigg Boss" reality show. Originally from Mumbai, she also models and has worked in television serials.

Also Read | Previous Year’s Budget Highlights: From Income Tax Relief to National Digital Library, Major Talking Points From Last Year’s Budget That You Should Know.

Police sources said that, according to the complaint, the accused invited the actor to his residence where he offered her food and drinks.

"She alleged that the accused gave her a spiked drink and then raped her," said sources aware of the probe.

The police have launched an inquiry and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused.

An official statement from the police is awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)