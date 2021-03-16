Puducherry, Mar 16 (PTI) Former Local Administration Minister C Djeacoumar (AINRC) was among the 13 candidates who filed nominations for the April 6 Assembly elections in the union territory on Tuesday.

A total of 41 candidates have filed their nominations so far in the union territory, an official release said.

Popularly known as Theni Djeacoumar, the AINRC leader filed the nomination to contest from Mangalam constituency.

The last date to file nominations for the forthcoming election here is March 19.

AINRC founder and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy heading the NDA here had filed nomination Mondayin Thattanchavady constituency.

He wouldalso file his papers on Wednesday to seek election from the lone seat in Yanam, anenclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh.PTI Cor SS

