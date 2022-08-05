Puducherry, Aug 5 (PTI) Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy among the party leaders and cadres who were detained in Puducherry on Friday during a protest against the "impractical policies of the NDA government."

Also Read | Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 To Begin at Midnight; Check Top Deals on Smartphones, Electronics Here.

Police sources said over 200 people belonging to the Congress including PCC president A V Subramanian, Congress legislator M Vaithianathan who attempted to reach the Raj Nivas (office-cum-residence of the Lieutenant Governor) to stage demonstration against the Centre and also to condemn the "fragile economic policies causing inflation and worsening unemployment problem" were detained. Later, they were released, police said.

Also Read | The Benefits of ULIP Insurance – The Future of Investing?.

Police intervened and prevented them from proceeding beyond a point near the Government Hospital.

The agitators said the imposition of GST on rice, milk and curd, the adoption of Agnipath military recruitment scheme and also lack of 'practical policies to guarantee employment' were 'highly condemnable'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)