Mangaluru, Jul 24 (PTI) Karnataka Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar on Sunday laid foundation stone for the construction of Sree Narayana Guru circle at Lady Hill in the city.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Sex Racket Busted By Thane Police, Three Women Rescued.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar said the ideals of social reformer Sree Narayana Guru should be followed to bring about harmony and peace in society.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Newborn Found Dead After Mother Abandons Him in Drain in Jhalawar District.

He aid work on the circle, to be built at a cost of Rs 48 lakh, will be completed by Navaratri.

He said Kannada and the Culture department will be holding various programmes including Rath yatra as part of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations to reach out to the people

MLAs D Vedavyasa Kamath, Bharath Y Shetty and city mayor Premanand Shetty were among those present at the function.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)