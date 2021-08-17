Bengaluru, Aug 17 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Tuesday with 20 kg of banned ambergris or floating gold worth Rs 20 crore, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the SJ Park police arrested two people with 2.5 kg of ambergris. Further interrogation revealed that there were two more members of the gang.

Based on their input, police raided their house in Hoskote town adjoining Bengaluru and seized 17.5 kg of ambergris.

The accused are reportedly residents of Udupi who had got the ambergris from Malpe beach.

