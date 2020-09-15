Mangaluru, Sep 15 (PTI) Four people were arrested and two trucks in which 52 buffaloes were being illegally transported were seized by police in a raid conducted near Hosangady check post in Udupi district on Tuesday, police sources said.

The buffaloes were allegedly being transported without any records in the two trucks, which carried 24 and 28 buffaloes each in a stuffed manner, the sources added.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been registered, the sources said.PTI MVGSS

