Alibag, Feb 16 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Raigad district have arrested four persons in connection with the alleged repeated rape of a 48-year-old woman and extortion, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the Mahad police on Thursday arrested four men, while another accused is absconding in the case, the official said.

One of the accused was acquainted with the victim, whose husband was working abroad, he said.

The man allegedly raped the woman on different occasions between 2018 and 2024 on the pretext of helping her with domestic issues, the official said.

He also threatened and blackmailed her using objectionable photographs and videos, which he had shot and shared with the other four accused, he said.

The accused men also extorted Rs 2.2 lakh from the victim, and when their demands started increasing, she approached the police, the official said.

