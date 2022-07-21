Latur, Jul 21 (PTI) Four persons have been held for allegedly stealing iron plates of the Wanjarkheda Barrage in Maharashtra's Latur district, a police official said on Thursday.

A vehicle was stopped during checking at Shelagi on Tuesday night, but the occupants managed to flee, the Aurad Shahjani police station official said.

"We found iron plates in the intercepted mid-size truck. We held one of the occupants soon after, and he led us to his three associates, including a minor. They have confessed they stole the plates from Wanjarkheda Barrage," he said.

The seized material, which includes the vehicle and a two-wheeler, is worth Rs 7 lakh, he added.

