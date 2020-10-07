Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) MRF Group's Funskool India on Wednesday said it has become the first Indian toy manufacturer to get certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards for Safety for electric toys.

It has received certification – IS 15644 for the manufacturing plant based in Goa.

Also, Ranipet plant of Funskool is the very first toy manufacturing unit from South India to get the BIS accreditation as per IS 9873- Part 1 standards for non-electric toys, the company said in a statement.

The BIS standardisation was made mandatory for all toys designed or intended for use in play by children below 14 years of age by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The deadline to secure the certification has been extended to January 1, 2021. Funskool had gone through the process of inspection and quality checks as prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards for their factories in Goa and Ranipet.

Funskool India has been recognised for following all the safety protocols for toys and has been deemed safe to be used by children of all age groups.

"Our toys manufactured at the factories in the country were already compliant with all the stringent international quality standards. Acquiring the BIS certification is an extension of our commitment to manufacturing high-quality toys in India.

"With the BIS certification being made mandatory, it will help the industry to compete with international manufacturers and become the export hub," Funskool India CEO R Jeswant said.

