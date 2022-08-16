New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Future Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday said its non-executive director Chandrapraksh Toshniwal has resigned from the board of directors with effect from August 16, 2022 due to occupational and personal commitments.

"After the aforesaid resignation and as per details available, Chandrapraksh Toshniwal holds directorship in Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited, a listed entity," said a regulatory update from Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL).

FEL was part of the 19 group companies operating in retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing segments, which were supposed to be transferred to Reliance Retail as part of a Rs 24,713 crore deal announced in August 2020.

The deal was called off by billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd in April.

