Chennai, Feb 15 (PTI) Real estate provider G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd has launched various projects, expanding into the apartment and villa categories in Coimbatore, further strengthening its presence in the Tamil Nadu real estate market, a top official said.

In a statement on Saturday, the company said it achieved sales of Rs 110 crore from four new projects, which have a total value of Rs 170 crore.

"This marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion across the region further solidifying its leadership in the real estate sector," the city-headquartered company stated.

The four newly launched projects include G Square 'Bliss' in Neelambur, G Square 'Woodland' in Ramanathapuram, G Square 'Emerald Enclave' in Pollachi, and G Square 'Urbanise' in Saravanampatti, all in and around Coimbatore.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to our development projects in Coimbatore. Achieving Rs 110 crore in sales out of a total project value of Rs 170 crore is a testament to the trust our customers place in G Square," said G Square Realtors Pvt Ltd Managing Director Bala Ramajeyam in the press release.

"This success reinforces our commitment to delivering premium, strategically located developments that offer exceptional value and investment potential," he added.

G Square Realtors has completed 127 projects and served over 15,000 customers to date, the company said.

