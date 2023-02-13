Indore, Feb 13 (PTI) The first meeting of Agriculture Deputies under India's G20 presidency began here on Monday to discuss host of issues, including climate smart initiatives in the farm sector.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate an exhibition at 1 pm where millets and its value-added food products along with stalls related to animal husbandry and fisheries will be a major attraction.

During the three-day event ending February 15, issues such as climate smart initiatives, adoption of climate smart technology by small farmers as well as agriculture market information system, wheat initiatives, agriculture risk management and reduction of food loss, will be discussed in detail.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be present on the second day.

During the event, the delegates will get to experience the rich Indian history through a heritage walk to Rajwada Palace and an excursion to Mandu Fort in Madhya Pradesh.

