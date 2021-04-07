New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday flagged off 90 basic care ambulances that will provide medical assistance to road accident victims in some states and union territories.

These ambulances have been procured at a cost of Rs 18.63 crore.

The 90 basic care ambulances are for Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Uttarakhand, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

As per road accident statistics, of the 415 deaths per day in India, about 40 per cent lives can be saved if basic medical treatment is made available in time, the statement said.

India accounts for about 5 lakh road accidents every year, one of the highest in the world, in which 1.5 lakh people die and another 3 lakh are crippled.

Ambulances with basic life-saving support system play a crucial role in stabilizing the critically injured person, it added.

These ambulances, manufactured by Tata Motors, have been procured by National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

